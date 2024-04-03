Terrifying moment: Pool water cascades from high-rise in quake-hit Taiwan

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, resulting in the deaths of at least 9 people and injuries to 963 others.



It caused extensive damage, leading to the collapse of buildings and roads and trapping about 150 people. This earthquake was the most severe to hit Taiwan in the past 25 years, surpassing the 7.7 magnitude quake in 1999 that resulted in over 2,400 deaths. The tremors were felt across a wide area, impacting locations as distant as Taipei and parts of China.



This harrowing video shows water pouring from a high-rise rooftop swimming pool down the side of the building.

