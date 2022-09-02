Jammed gun foils "Neo-Nazi" assassination attempt on Argentina vice president

Argentina's vice president, Christina Kirchner, today found herself looking down the barrel of a handgun. The gun jammed when her would-be assassin tried to fire it, and he was immediately taken into custody.

Video circulating on social media shows the gun emerging from the crowd as Ms Fernández de Kirchner approaches. She initially appears confused by what is going on, ducking down to retrieve an object dropped on the floor. In another video, people in the crowd appear to try to block Ms Fernández de Kirchner from the suspected gunman, who came within inches of her. The crowd has been gathering outside her home for the last few nights in a show of support as she fights charges of defrauding the state and being involved in a scheme to divert public funds while she was president.

Police named the suspect as Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, 35, a Brazilian-born man with revealing tattoos.