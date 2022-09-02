Large pool of human blood found in Pennsylvania town

A 7ft-wide pool of blood, confirmed to be human, was found on a street in Silver Spring Township, Pennsylvania. Locals have no idea where it came from or whose it was, and no corresponding crime or accident has been reported.

"We have no signs that a crime was committed," Silver Spring Township Police Department Chief of Police Christopher Raubenstine said during a press conference Thursday. "I understand [neighbors'] concern, I'm concerned for not knowing. We all want to know what happened … All we can say about that amount of blood at this time is that it lends itself to the revelation of a very serious injury having occurred," Chief Raubenstine continued.

Someone dropped a blood bag, perhaps? I recently dumped about 500ml in the car lot of an abandoned KMart and it didn't really get anywhere near 28 square ft of coverage.