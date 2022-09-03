Limp Bizkit singer to host immersive Halloween boat party

Via metalsucks.net:

Fred Durst, yes the frontman of Limp Bizkit and lover of big ol' armchairs, is going to be hosting a special, one-night "immersive Halloween party experience" onboard The Moshulu. Dubbed the "Freddy D's House Party of Horrors," the event is "directed and hosted" by Fred Durst and produced by Sad & Boujee, which typically hosts emo rock-filled parties around the country. Other than those details, there's not much more to go on about what the event will entail.

Who asked for this event? No idea, but it's taking place in Philadelphia on October 22, with tickets ranging from $40 to $100. The official EventBrite page promises that Hotdog flavored water will be served — a reference to the band's 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water (which I was always led to believe was a euphemistic title referring to buttholes, and urine, respectively, though I can't necessarily find any reliable source on 90s/00s rap-metal to prove this factoid).

Personally, the notion of being trapped on a boat with Fred Durst is one of the single most terrifying things I can imagine. But, well, that is the point of Halloween, no?

Freddy D's House Party of Horrors