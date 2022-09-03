Man pulls gun on skateboarders

Recently, in Gilbert, AZ (a suburb of Phoenix), a man pulled a gun on some skateboarders who were riding in a church parking lot—and it was all caught on video.
The church stated that the man isn't a member of the church, and have cooperated with Gilbert police, who identified the suspect as Bernardo Aillon. According to 12News:
The video, which was published on TikTok, shows a group of skateboarders at Compassion Church in Gilbert. A 68-year-old man parks in front of them in a Tesla and walks toward them. He pulls a handgun from his pocket before telling them to leave.
The skateboarders leave without further confrontation, and the man puts the gun back in his pocket.
Charges—including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm on school grounds—are now pending against Aillon, according to AZFamily. This incident is completely ridiculous, and I'm glad the man was charged. Just leave the skaters alone, how hard is that? And you know what else is completely ironic? The church where they were skating is called "Compassion Church." Looks like the gun owner could learn a lesson or two in compassion, maybe he should start attending.