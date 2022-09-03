Man pulls gun on skateboarders

Recently, in Gilbert, AZ (a suburb of Phoenix), a man pulled a gun on some skateboarders who were riding in a church parking lot—and it was all caught on video .

@tizzyent So I have the full story of why this guy pulled a 🔫 on a skateboarder. ♬ original sound – TizzyEnt

The church stated that the man isn't a member of the church, and have cooperated with Gilbert police, who identified the suspect as Bernardo Aillon. According to 12News :

The video, which was published on TikTok, shows a group of skateboarders at Compassion Church in Gilbert. A 68-year-old man parks in front of them in a Tesla and walks toward them. He pulls a handgun from his pocket before telling them to leave. The skateboarders leave without further confrontation, and the man puts the gun back in his pocket.