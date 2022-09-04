Nirvana penis baby loses lawsuit against band

Spender Elden, the now-31-year-old man who as a baby appeared on Nirvana's iconic album cover for Nevermind, has lost his lawsuit against the band. Though content to highlight his appearance as a younger man, Elden came to believe he had been exploited, but a judge today said he'd left it too late. This was his final appeal, the BBC reports, following the case's dismissal in January.

The Los Angeles judge ruled on Friday that Mr Elden lodged his case well beyond the 10-year statute of limitations. Welcoming the verdict, a defence lawyer said the case had been "meritless". The defence had argued that Mr Elden had enjoyed being the "Nirvana baby", noting that he had re-enacted the photograph in later life.