Man arrested for allowing dog to drive his car

Near Jerusalem, Israel, police arrested a man who allegedly allowed his dog to drive his car. The fellow had posted video (below) of the dog driving to social media. According to police, another issue is that the vehicle did "not have a roadworthy certification." From the Times of Israel:

Jerusalem area police said the driver was arrested and taken for interrogation on suspicion of reckless driving[…]

"Those who carry out such acts endanger people's lives. We will continue to act to enforce serious traffic offenses and prosecute suspects who endanger road users with their actions," a police statement said.