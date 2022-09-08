Still too soon for Virginia restaurant serving "first responder flatbread" and other 9/11-themed menu items

From the "Remember-tini" with key lime rum and whipped cream to the amazingly named "2977 chowder" tallying the dead "with creamy crab", the 9/11-themed menu at a Virginia country club restaurant has locals upset. "Flight 93 Redirect crostini," anyone?

George White, a manager at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour, issued an apology on Facebook. "My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago," White continued. "To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow."

Sat here, first thing in the morning, quietly whispering "first responder flatbread" like Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.