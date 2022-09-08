Understanding staging and blocking in films

For some, understanding the mechanics of filmmaking completely takes them out of the immersion. For others, it deepens it. I am definitely of the latter camp, so I appreciated this little tutorial on StudioBinder about staging and blocking.

To show how such a dance between the actors and the camera adds to a film's overall impact, they break down scenes from Spielberg's Minority Report, Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, and Inarritu's Birdman.

Bonus track:

Thumbnail image: Image from trailer of A Clockwork Orange (1971), Public Domain.