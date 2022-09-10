Buzz Aldrin was already an old man when he socked moon landing denier Bart Sibrel, and he's still ready to beat your conspiracy-theorist ass today at 92.
I can't believe it's 20 years ago today that Buzz Aldrin punched a moon landing denier in the face
