Fire destroys 12 "Tiny Homes" at a Los Angeles encampment

A rampant blaze, started by an overheating lithium-ion battery, destroyed a dozen Tiny Homes at the West Los Angeles' Veteran's Administration encampment. The speed and intensity with which the fire spread, and the difficulties in accessing a poorly planned out facility, highlight the need for permanent housing solutions built to the same minimum building safety requirements as any other citizen residence.

While cheap and easy to build, the pallet shelters seem to be quite flammable.

Knock-LA: