Overturning Roe v Wade is just "the end of the beginning," says Mike Pence as he vows to continue stripping Americans of their rights

Former Vice-President Mike Pence doesn't want you to forget that overturning Roe and stomping all over women's rights to their own bodies is just the start! Regardless of how badly the tide may be turning against Republicans as the dog has finally caught the car on their number one "get people to the polls" issue, Mike Pence is doubling down.
Get out and vote.
"I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation's capital," Pence told RCP when asked about legislation to institute a federal abortion ban. "And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life."
"It is imperative that Republicans and conservatives resolve, here and now, that we will not shrink from the fight," he added. For their part, Republican leadership would rather not. At least, not right now.
Pence had spoken earlier at a gathering of the Susan B Anthony anti-choice group and told them that overturning Roe V Wade was "the end of the beginning."