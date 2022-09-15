Burning Man's Black Rock City as seen from space

You may have heard it was especially dusty at this year's Black Rock City. Welp, now there's photographic evidence of the extreme whiteout conditions and it was taken from space. The dramatic shot was captured on Saturday, September 3, during a 35 mph sandstorm by BlackSky, a company that uses satellites to provide "real-time geospatial intelligence." On their site, they've shared several images taken before, during, and after the event. Definitely worth a look!
Photo: BlackSky (used with permission)
Thanks, LadyBee!