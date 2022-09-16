An 18-year-old activist tweets a video of MTG kicking her

Marianna Pecora, the Deputy Director of Voters Tomorrow, shares this video wherein she claims MTG kicked her. It is easy to believe the anger-based representative to US Congress from Georgia would kick an activist, and I'll be interested to see where it goes.
The clash occurred as Pecora and Santiago Mayer, the founder of Voters of Tomorrow, confronted Greene about gun violence following her appearance at a news conference held by members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.
Greene appears to make a motion with her leg, and Pecora, walking in front of Greene, stumbles forward.
"You can't block members of Congress," Greene's communications director Nick Dyer told Pecora.
He warned Mayer earlier: "Stop approaching members of Congress."