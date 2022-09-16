An 18-year-old activist tweets a video of MTG kicking her

Marianna Pecora, the Deputy Director of Voters Tomorrow, shares this video wherein she claims MTG kicked her. It is easy to believe the anger-based representative to US Congress from Georgia would kick an activist, and I'll be interested to see where it goes.

My name is Marianna Pecora, I'm the Deputy Communications Director @VotersTomorrow and @RepMTG just kicked me. pic.twitter.com/xLHAO87C2Z

Huff Po:

The clash occurred as Pecora and Santiago Mayer, the founder of Voters of Tomorrow, confronted Greene about gun violence following her appearance at a news conference held by members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.

Greene appears to make a motion with her leg, and Pecora, walking in front of Greene, stumbles forward.

"You can't block members of Congress," Greene's communications director Nick Dyer told Pecora.

He warned Mayer earlier: "Stop approaching members of Congress."