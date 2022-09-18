The lioconcha heiroglyphica is a species of clam that looks like it's covered in symbols

The lioconcha heiroglyphica is a species of saltwater clam that looks like it's covered in symbols. Check out an image of this fascinating sea creature here. It's amazing that the intrictuate, symbol-like pattern on its shell appears naturally. I like to imagine that these clams can all read each other's shells, and the symbols are their secret language.
