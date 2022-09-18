Enjoy this video compilation of 100 different cuckoo clocks going off. I love the way each one is hand carved and unique. Each bird seems to make a slightly different cuckoo sound. The sounds that come from these wooden clocks are far more enjoyable than the iphone alarm. I want these birds to wake me up in the morning!
Watch 100 cuckoo clocks going off at once
