The incredible, playful clocks of Rick Stanley

Clockmaker Rick Stanley turns ordinary objects into extraordinary timepieces. In this Wired: Obsessed video, we get to see some of his truly wonderful creations and hear how they work from the man who made them.

Making clocks isn't Stanley's full-time gig. When he isn't building clocks from bicycles and beer bottles, he uses his degree in mechanical engineering to work as a technician in the power generating industry.

