We're finally getting a sequel to Keanu Reeves' Constantine movie

Back in 2005, when Warner Brothers released their live-action Hellblazer adaptation with Keanu Reeves, I wanted nothing to do with the film. Based on Reeves' American accent and aesthetic alone, I couldn't imagine Constantine would be a faithful adaptation of the acclaimed source material. When I finally got around to watching the flick a year later, I discovered I was both right and wrong. Constantine wasn't 100% accurate to the source material, but the film was too damn awesome for any of that to matter.
With Warner Brothers making news every time they sneeze after the company's merger with Discovery, comic fans have come to accept any headline about the DC Comics film universe to be wholly negative. Well, it looks like every dog has its day. Warner Brothers have announced that a sequel to Constantine is in the works with Keanu Reeves and the film's original staff of creators also returning.
Here is a resurrection of a DC character worth getting excited over. Warner Bros will develop another installment of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine, and the studio is re-teaming star Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, who made his helming debut on the original. Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay and produce the project through his Weed Road Pictures, alongside Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. When it opened 17 years ago the Reeves-starring pic based on the intricate DC character grossed over $200 million in 2005 box office dollars worldwide. It opened a world of potential, and fans have long been hot on a sequel. Reeves will reprise as supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine, who in the original is dying but stays around to save his soul by keeping demons from hell from breaching earth. He also gets between a battle between the archangel Gabriel and Lucifer