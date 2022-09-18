We're finally getting a sequel to Keanu Reeves' Constantine movie

Back in 2005, when Warner Brothers released their live-action Hellblazer adaptation with Keanu Reeves, I wanted nothing to do with the film. Based on Reeves' American accent and aesthetic alone, I couldn't imagine Constantine would be a faithful adaptation of the acclaimed source material. When I finally got around to watching the flick a year later, I discovered I was both right and wrong. Constantine wasn't 100% accurate to the source material, but the film was too damn awesome for any of that to matter.

With Warner Brothers making news every time they sneeze after the company's merger with Discovery, comic fans have come to accept any headline about the DC Comics film universe to be wholly negative. Well, it looks like every dog has its day. Warner Brothers have announced that a sequel to Constantine is in the works with Keanu Reeves and the film's original staff of creators also returning.