Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar has reunited

Rusty Blazenhoff

Dogstar is back. The alt-rock trio that boasts actor Keanu Reeves as their bassist has reunited and will take the stage at BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on May 27, their first public show in over two decades. The band, which also includes guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, is also planning a new album, their third.