How did they party in ancient Sparta?

The more things change, the more they stay the same. No matter how much we progress as a species, our core, primal desires rarely change. Moreover, some would even argue that our insistence on distancing ourselves from the more primitive outlets for dopamine hits is one factor behind increased anxiety rates. Consequently, there are several fad events and trends in our society designed to restore our rapidly diminishing connection to primal behaviors from yesteryear. Whether it's the caveman diet or Tough Mudder races, people are searching for a way to reignite the dwindling flame of our ancestral lifestyle. But here's my question: why isn't there a program designed to help us party like ancient people?

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Nutty History explores how the ancient Spartans liked to let their hair down when they weren't training for or engaging in brutal battles while simultaneously inspiring future cinematic power fantasies.