Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after eating seized drugs he thought was "candy"

In Texas, a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to a hospital after consuming seized drug he says he thought was "candy." The stash came from a safety sweep of an apartment that resulted in a large seizure of "marijuana and boxes of edibles and mushrooms." The deputy was taken to a hospital but released the same day.

From ABC13:

The drugs were colorful in nature and divided into clear plastic baggies and packed in a box[…]

"Evidence cannot be sat anywhere when it is not secure," retired Texas Rangers Chief Tony Leal said. "Once you remove evidence, then it's got to be in the custody of someone or in a place that cannot be tampered with, period."