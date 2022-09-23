Watch a pre-Alice In Chains, glam rock Layne Stayley go off about the PMRC on Seattle television (1985)

In 1985, Tipper Gore (wife of then-senator Al Gore), formed the Parents Music Resource Center, a ridiculous committee that pushed (and succeeded) to have warning labels on albums that included what they deemed to be explicit or objectionable lyrics and lobbied to get songs banned from the radio. They infamously compiled the "Filthy 15" list of popular songs that most upset them, including such classics as Twister Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It," "Cyndi Lauper's "She Bop," and Venom's "Possessed."

Of course, reasonable musicians spoke out against the pearl-clutching stupidity. In the 1985 clip above, Layne Stayley, two years before he'd become the frontman for Alice in Chains, shared his thoughts on the PMRC on a local Seattle TV station. At the time, Stayley sang for a glam metal band named Sleze. Hence the hair and sunglasses.