The Taliban bans the video game PUBG for being "too violent"

When someone is oblivious, it can manifest as either a cute character defect or an annoying one. We're all capable of missing the forest for the trees now and then, but if the end result is harmless, we generally classify it as an endearing trait. As a result, I find myself incredibly conflicted writing this piece. I would never want to ascribe human qualities to the heartless monsters in the Taliban, but after hearing that they're aiming to ban Tik Tok and the popular shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds to prevent youthful minds from being corrupted, I can't help but find that quixotic line of thought adorably naive.

In one of the most ironic decisions in recent memory, the Taliban, who have brutally reasserted control over Afghanistan after America left the region in 2021, have deemed certain video games too violent for the children under their rule. And if you have a problem with them trying to keep the minds of impressionable children clean, you're presumably going up against the wall. It's just dumb decisions all the way down, huh?