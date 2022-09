Over coffee this morning, I stumbled on this silly little gem from 2003. The comedic premise: At the first Night of Too Many Stars concert to benefit autism research, Lou Reed is promised the most kick-ass all-star band only to get to the gig to discover the "all-stars" are music-playing comedians Conan O'Brien, Jack Black, Adam Sandler, Dana Carvey, and Jimmy Fallon. Hilarity ensues.

Thumbnail: Screen grab from video, Night of Too Many Stars, NBC.