King Charles announces his logo (spoiler: it's not like the one in Children of Men)

Rob Beschizza

On the left is King Charles III's royal cypher, to adorn all relevant things. On the right, the mark imagined for him by the production designers of 2006's Children of Men, the near-future movie whose grim 2027 setting we now converge upon. Note that the movie's cypher is a little more conservative, design-wise: imaginary Charles styles himself exactly after his mother (below), whereas real Charles wants to mix things up.