Zine of early computer software scene logos

Logos of the Early Computer Software Scene is a zine featuring, you guessed it, logos from the early computer software scene. You have Planet Luke to thank for collecting these (and other) examples of the time before sensible design ruined the genre.

Planetluke.com, the graphic arts alter ego of Luca Lozano provides the fourth in Klasse Wrecks' KFAX zine series. For this collection, Planetluke.com has delved deep into the obscure and unlikely field of computer software company logos of the 70s and 80s. A burgeoning and undeveloped scene, the 300+ logos are often naive and amateurish in quality and look and provide the perfect follow up to the similar logos in the previous zine. Be sure to back-up that brain as halfway through the zine gets 'hacked' and overtaken by logos and graphics from the underground hacker and warez scene!

The only thing I don't see is references. Where's that Zork logo from? There were a few before the famed door opened in 1981; this one I like best, juxtaposed as it is against comically inappropriate cover art.