Watch a bipedal robot break the world record for the 100-meter dash

Cassie, a robot that looks disturbingly like a person without an upper body, ran 100 meters in 24.73 seconds at the Whyte Track and Field Center in Corvallis, Oregon yesterday, breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot. The robot was designed at Oregon State University College of Engineering and built by Agility Robotics.

From Oregon State University:

The 100-meter record builds on earlier achievements by the robot, including traversing 5 kilometers in 2021 in just over 53 minutes. Cassie, the first bipedal robot to use machine learning to control a running gait on outdoor terrain, completed the 5K on Oregon State's campus untethered and on a single battery charge.

Cassie was developed under the direction of Oregon State robotics professor Jonathan Hurst with a 16-month, $1 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.

The robot has knees that bend like an ostrich's and operates with no cameras or external sensors, essentially as if blind.