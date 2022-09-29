Google to shut down Stadia, its streaming game service

Stadia is done for, reports The Verge, and service will end January 18, 2023. Stadia vice president Phil Harrison, in a statement:

"While Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we've made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

Squished between more successful services from Microsoft and Nvidia, but the decision might have been quite recent, as Google saw fit to deny the rumors only a few weeks ago.