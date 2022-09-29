Marvel's Blade just lost its director

Everyone pretty much knows what's happening with Warner Brother's Flash film. However, before Ezra Miller's bizarre streak of arrests and allegations, the film had other problems. Prior to their current PR nightmare with the film's lead, The Flash was running through directors faster than Jay Garrick vibrating through solid matter. In retrospect, The Flash losing its director was the first red flag that the flick was in trouble.

That's why the recent news around the Blade movie has me a little nervous. Outside of the arrival of Deadpool, Wolverine, and Daredevil, Marvel fans have been patiently waiting for Blade to join the Marvel universe. Before Iron Man became the catalyst for the MCU's success, 1998's Blade was the first movie that put the wind in Marvel's sails as a company. Well, now that we're two months out from production, the director behind bringing a vision of Blade to the MCU has decided to jump ship.