The trend of big-budget Marvel games continues with Marvel's Blade

After the runaway success of all three Marvel's Spider-Man games, which proved that superhero tie-ins can actually be good, some executive over at Marvel Comics no doubt wanted to keep the streak going.

At The Game Awards Thursday, the next step in that initiative was revealed: Marvel's Blade, a stylish-looking game starring the titular vampire hunter and developed by the legendary Arkane Lyon, the studio behind games like Dishonored and Deathloop.

If there's anyone I trust to properly capture Blade's energy, it's Arkane – but it should be noted that their last foray into vampire hunting didn't exactly go over well.