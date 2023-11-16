Sony's next superhero movie looks to be another Morbius

It's Morbin' Time… again.

Whatever is going on at Sony Pictures cannot be rationally explained: they have the film rights to characters like Spider-Man 2099, who have enjoyed a recent resurgence in popularity, but choose instead to produce movies about C-list Spider-Man villains without Spider-Man ever actually showing up.

With the Bad Bunny-led El Muerto having been quietly taken behind the shed, the next entry in the so-called Sony Cinematic Universe was officially revealed today: Madame Web, which looks like if That's So Raven were crowbarred into the MCU, complete with product placement galore.

"It's like we're connected… like a web."