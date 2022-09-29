Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a blunt message to Russian soldiers, most of whom don't want to fight fight in Ukraine: "If you wanna stay alive — RUN. If you wanna stay alive — SURRENDER. If you wanna stay alive – FIGHT. FIGHT at your streets and for your FREEDOM. They took everything from you. Or maybe any of you have got your own oil rigs? Palaces? Vineyards? Or maybe yachts? Your own bank? What are you fighting for?"
Watch Zelenskyy's message to Russian draftees: "If you want to stay alive — RUN"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
John Deere jailbreak shows it's all "built on outdated, unpatched" hardware
John Deere uses DRM to prevent its own customers from repairing their own vehicles, pushing them to use the company's own overpriced service options. A new jailbreak for the systems announced this weekend at DEFCON by Sick Codes restores a measure of ownership to the owners. Moreover, it shows that John Deere's implementation is as… READ THE REST
Elderly woman hit with recurring subscription after asking voice assistant to say the Hail Mary
An old lady in England got a voice assistant as a gift. A devout Catholic, she asked it to say the Hail Mary. Delighted when it did so, she made it a daily habit. And Amazon was charging her for it, writes Patrick Collinson, her son. She had "unwittingly ordered" a subscription for an app… READ THE REST
California's net neutrality law survives courtroom challenge
As Ars Technica puts it, "ISPs can't find any judges who will block California's Net Neutrality law", and it's not like they haven't been shopping hard. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who voted for federal net neutrality rules in 2015 and opposed their repeal in 2017, applauded yesterday's court decision."This is big. Because when the FCC… READ THE REST
Babbel is a fast track to language fluency. And right now, it's over half off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Communication is the key to, well, almost everything. Understanding and being understood is so core to the experience of life that species will do almost anything to make sure they're heard… READ THE REST
These at-home health services make it easy to take vital tests without setting foot in a doctor's office.
Life can be hectic, which is why so much of our day-to-day activities have shifted to online services. But, one thing that's been difficult to move to the online world is keeping track of your health. While you used to have to account for all the time you'd sit in traffic on the way to… READ THE REST
Now There's A Simple Way To Transform Any Lock Into A Smart Lock
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Control your existing door lock from your phone with the Switchbot Lock. When it comes to smart locks, there's no shortage of options available. In fact, there are so many options… READ THE REST