Watch Zelenskyy's message to Russian draftees: "If you want to stay alive — RUN"

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a blunt message to Russian soldiers, most of whom don't want to fight fight in Ukraine: "If you wanna stay alive — RUN. If you wanna stay alive — SURRENDER. If you wanna stay alive – FIGHT. FIGHT at your streets and for your FREEDOM. They took everything from you. Or maybe any of you have got your own oil rigs? Palaces? Vineyards? Or maybe yachts? Your own bank? What are you fighting for?"

This is my President.🇺🇦



