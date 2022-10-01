The Swedish ending of Finding Dory caught me off guard and made me laugh to the point of tears. The last thing I'd expect to see in this children's movie is the word "Slut" slowly appearing on screen as uplifting music plays while Dory and Nemo drift off into the distance. That's exactly what happened, though. There's a simple yet hilarious explanation: In Swedish, "Slut" means "End".
