Watch a Nemertea shoot an alien-like proboscis from it's body

Popkin

Watch a Nemertea shoot an alien-like proboscis from it's body. A Nemertea aka a ribbon worm will shoot this silly-string-like proboscis outwards to catch prey or to distract a predator. I like the way Its proboscis branches out into many vein-like structures. Upon first glance, it's hard to believe this footage is actually real. It looks like something from a horror film. 