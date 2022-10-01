Watch a Nemertea shoot an alien-like proboscis from it's body. A Nemertea aka a ribbon worm will shoot this silly-string-like proboscis outwards to catch prey or to distract a predator. I like the way Its proboscis branches out into many vein-like structures. Upon first glance, it's hard to believe this footage is actually real. It looks like something from a horror film.
Watch a Nemertea shoot an alien-like proboscis from it's body
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- gross
- proboscis
- Science
Algae nanorobots might soon deliver drugs inside our bodies
Imagine a gaggle of little algae robots maneuvering around inside your body, carrying life-saving medication to target the chemical receptors directly at the point of need rather than an injected medication that has to circulate throughout the body first. Maybe little creepy-crawly feelings emerge. Don't worry, if and when this technology becomes available for humans,… READ THE REST
WaveSwell draws sustainable electricity from the sea's natural motion
From "down under" comes an idea and technology that creates sustainable electricity, down under the ocean. Headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, this innovative firm Wave Swell developed a proprietary "Uniwave" technology for creating electricity from water power. "The WSE technology produces clean, sustainable electricity without the use of any oil or other contaminants. There are… READ THE REST
The Tasmanian Tiger's been extinct since 1936. Should we bring it back with science?
The ethics of de-extinction tested As NPR reported in August 2022, Colossal Laboratories & Biosciences is working to de-extinctify the Tasmanian Tiger, gone to the world since 1936. Also known as the thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus) or the Tasmanian wolf, this animal had "trademark stripes and, rare in the animal world, abdominal pouches in both females… READ THE REST
Get these noise-cancelling wireless headphones for under $150
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. True music fans know you need proper headphones to really enjoy your songs. There's just one problem — great headphones can be expensive. However, you can get a quality pair of headphones… READ THE REST
Save notes, subtitles, and drawings from your favorite YouTube tutorials for $29
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. YouTube can be a mindless rabbit hole or a valuable learning tool depending on how you use it. If you want to pick up a skill like oil painting or playing the piano,… READ THE REST
These 10-foot charging cables will keep your phone fully powered up
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Finding an outlet nearby to charge your phone, while still being able to access your device is a constant challenge. These 10-Foot Braided Heavy-Duty Lightning Cables Assorted Colors (6-Pack) will allow you to… READ THE REST