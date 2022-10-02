Fishing cheats exposed, along with the lead weights they stuffed in their catches

Two men at a Lake Erie Walleye fishing tournament [Facebook] were found to have cheated, reports the Toledo Blade. "We got weights in fish!" shouts an angry tournament official. "There we go! Yooaeoaoaarrrghh!"

Warning for some strong language, warranted as it is given the six-figure prizes on offer:

A graphic YouTube video appears to show the tournament director cutting into the pair's catch and finding large lead weights, along with filets of other fish. The pair, who have been accused of cheating in the past, are surrounded by other angry anglers in the video, which showed several weights and filets pulled from the fish.

From what's said by competitors in the video, it clearly wasn't a surprise. The whole confrontation has that peculiar mix of anger at the cheating, elation at confirmation of what many already suspected, and deep disappointment that it happened. I'm not a fish guy but I get the impression the tournament director went out on a limb gutting those fish in front of everyone and might have had to eat a lot of crap had he not hit lead.