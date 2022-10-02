P-Rod celebrates 20 years as a pro skater

Paul Rodriquez announced the importance of October on social media, "This month marks 20 years of being a professional skater. Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way. I Love you more than you know."

Check out the retrospective video, "20 Years and Forever." Twenty years of footage, from contests, videos, and cameos, zig-zagging back and forth across and between years, with Rodriguez narrating key moments and turning points.

A story of serendipity and poetic talent, a relationship with gravity of precision, respect and grace, and an economic success story, Rodriguez enthusiastically shares details of his experiences, with happiness and joy, and a giddy humility. He sounds like discovering fun for the first time, over and over again.

From Status/DNA skateboards, professional for Girl Skateboards, and then Plan B, to starring in feature films and starting his own brand, Primitive, Rodriguez's story inspires; his skating is epically switched, his precision seamless like deep breaths.

"Now, as an adult, I get really emotional if I think back about it, in a good way, a happy way, literally, it couldn't be more of a perfect story. Every dream sponsor that I wanted, I got to ride for them…travel the world with my heroes, my literal heroes."

"So the fact that twenty years later I'm still here, I'm healthy, I still got a lot left in the tank, there is still more I want to do…this is still my job, it's still my job…that's tight."