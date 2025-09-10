Sweden's new health minister faints during first presser

Elisabet Lann, newly-appointed as Sweden's health minister, collapsed Tuesday at her introductory press conference. Security personnel and other officials rushed to help her up; unconscious for several moments, she regained her composure and later said she'd suffered a sudden drop in blood sugar levels: "This was not exactly a normal Tuesday," she said, having been quickly drafted in to replace her predecessor after an unexpected resignation.

Ms Lann is a long-time member of the Christian Democrats. She previously served as a municipal councillor in Gothenburg beginning in 2019. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a master's degree in peace and development studies and political science. She has also served as deputy director of the Cabinet Office and took part in the Health Care Responsibility Inquiry.

Here's the footage:

In other "politicians collapsing" news yesterday, French Prime Minister François Bayrou suffered a resounding defeat in a vote of no confidence and was replaced by president Emmanual Macron with Sébastian Lecornu. Lecornu is the seventh of Macron's Prime Ministers and the third since Macron called an unexpected and ill-advised election which ended in a three-way split between socialists, his own centrists, and the far-right. Lecornu represents more of the same.

It soon became clear that [left-winger] Faure would not be getting the call: "I slept pretty soundly so I didn't hear the phone ring." On the far right, Marine Le Pen said the president was "giving Macronism its last shot from his bunker, along with his little circle of loyalists".

