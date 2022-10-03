FCC: satellites in low-Earth orbit must fall within 5 years of mission completion to clean up space

The FCC seeks to clean up the low-Earth orbit (LEO) region of space below the 1,200 mile (2,000 km) altitude with the adoption of new rules changing the post mission complete LEO satellite deorbit due date from 25 years to down to 5.

The FCC takes seriously the short- and long-term challenges of orbital debris. Defunct satellites, discarded rocket cores, and other debris now fill the space environment, creating challenges for current and future missions. There are more than 4,800 satellites operating in orbit as of the end of last year, and the vast majority of those are commercial low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The new 5-year rule for deorbiting satellites will mean more accountability and less risk of costly collisions that increase debris. The Report and Order adopted today requires satellites ending their mission in or passing through the low-Earth orbit region (below 2,000 kilometers altitude) to deorbit as soon as practicable but no later than five years after mission completion. This is the first concrete rule on this topic, replacing a long-standing guideline. These new rules will also afford satellite companies a transition period of two years. The mission length and deorbit timeline for any given satellite are established through its application process with the FCC's International Bureau. Report and Order | FCC

FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington describes the small window of time available where LEO space junk can still be managed before the explosion of space activities lying in wait just over the horizon, along with the overall mechanism the FCC will use to leverage international multistakeholder compliance: