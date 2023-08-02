Mysterious cylindrical object found on Australian beach did come from space!

This unusual metallic object found on a Green Head, Australia beach has been identified. No, it isn't remnants of a long lost Malaysia Airlines plane. Nor is it remnants from a crashed UFO. However, it did come from space! Sort of.

"We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle," announced the Australian Space Agency. "The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by [the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)].

That's what They want us to think anyway.

"The debris remains in storage and the Australian Space Agency is working with ISRO, who will provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties."