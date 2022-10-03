Sprice Machines is back with an impressive new Rube Goldberg machine, the Picnic Machine. Hope you're not too hungry, it's going to take a minute to get your feast.
Rube Goldberg Machine for a picnic
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- chain reaction
- Picnic
- rube goldberg
- rube goldberg machine
- Sprice Machines
This is a seriously complicated way to 'pass the wine'
Building on two related viral wins, one for passing the salt and one for passing the pepper, Joseph of Joseph's Machines has created a new Rube Goldberg machine for delivering wine across the dinner table. He writes that it's "even more complicated and chaotic" then the first two. With live mice, a rubber chicken, and… READ THE REST
Rube Goldberg alert: 'World's Longest Trick Shot Machine'
The dudes at Dude Perfect, an insanely popular YouTube channel, made a wild Rube Goldberg-type contraption: the World's Longest Trick Shot Machine. The Texas-based bros collaborated on the 10-minute masterpiece with one of my favorite chain reaction-device creators, Joseph Herscher of Joseph's Machines. Behold! screengrab: Dude Perfect/YT READ THE REST
Watch squirrel enjoy bounty of nuts after it sets off Rube Goldberg machine
Creezy on YouTube says he had to wait 14 hours before a squirrel finally went for the bait – nuts glued onto a domino – setting off this backyard Rube Goldberg "chain reaction machine." Creezy hid in the bushes, shooing away birds and other curious critters that were about to "trigger the machine instead," when… READ THE REST
The best Microsoft Office subscription is less than $36 during our Deal Days event
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you have a computer, the odds are high that you need a Microsoft Office subscription. After all, it's the simplest and most efficient way to create presentations, type documents, send… READ THE REST
Fight the germs both inside your mouth and on your toothbrush!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Would you wash your floors with an already dirty mop? Would you dust off your shelves with the same rag you used the last time, the one that still contains the… READ THE REST
This professional-grade knife sharpener will keep your blades fresh
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, then you know the importance of having a proper set of sharpened knives. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge will keep… READ THE REST