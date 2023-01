Self care can be such a drag, amirite? Enter kinetic artist Joseph who has made a conveyor-belt machine that handles some of those rote self-care tasks like putting on deodorant, washing hair (the slapping plastic fish are a nice touch), and applying skin creams. Does it work? Well, not well, no. Let's just be glad he didn't include shaving as part of this machine.

