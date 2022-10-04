Retro video game tech YouTuber ETA Prime shows the tech travel gear he brings with him on the road. I really like the messenger bag he has, which held an iPhone, a 1TB thumbdrive, a 16000 mAh portable power bank that looks like a Walkman, wireless earbuds, a MacBook Pro, a handheld Windows game console, a USB hub, and a 100W USB C charger.
ETA Prime shows what he keeps in his cool tech travel bag
