ETA Prime shows what he keeps in his cool tech travel bag

Mark Frauenfelder

Retro video game tech YouTuber ETA Prime shows the tech travel gear he brings with him on the road. I really like the messenger bag he has, which held an iPhone, a 1TB thumbdrive, a 16000 mAh portable power bank that looks like a Walkman, wireless earbuds, a MacBook Pro, a handheld Windows game console, a USB hub, and a 100W USB C charger.