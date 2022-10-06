A camel at In-N-Out drive-thru in Las Vegas just wanted some fries (video)

No, the camel (below) waiting behind cars at an In-N-Out drive-thru in Las Vegas was not a mirage, but a 12-year-old rescue named Fergie who loves French Fries. So much so that she was willing to patiently stand in line on Tuesday with her handler — and then a bit longer when a crowd of people surrounded her to ask questions and take pictures — in order to get to the good stuff while they were still hot and fresh.