Fermenting french fries results in powerfully pungent potatoes (video)

EastByMike fermented french fries for a week in a jar of salt brine and cabbage leaves. Video below.

"The result: french fries that tasted like salt and vinegar chips," he says, enticingly.

From his recipe:

When you're ready to cook, discard the cabbage leaves and drain the fries. Patting them fry with paper towels. I patted them dry and went with the double fry method. Frying first at 325 for about 5 minutes and then at 400 for another 3. Turn the temp up on your fryer since the potatoes will lower the over all temp.