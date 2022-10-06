Former leader of Proud Poys pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for efforts to stop transfer of power following 2020 presidential election

Former Proud Boys leader, Jeremy Bertino (43), pleaded guilty today to seditious conspiracy for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. "He and others sought to stop the transfer of power by disrupting a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," says the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia. "He also pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm," says the press release, "stemming from a court-authorized search of his residence in March 2022."

For reasons unexplained, no charges were filed against Bertino for having a poorly-dyed beard.

Bertino's plea agreement requires him to cooperate with the federal investigation into the attempted insurrection.

From the release: