Marjorie Taylor Greene butchers Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's name in despicable fashion (video)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–GA) played one of the oldest racist cards in the deck, intentionally mangling the name of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is Black, while playing stupid. (I know, playing stupid is an easy act for for the Georgia quack.)

"If you heard what Kentanji uh Jack … What is her name? Ketanji Brown Ja … I don't know. KBJ, KJB, who knows what her name is? Kentanji …" the disrespectful Congresstroll sputtered (see first video below).

But she isn't the first Republican to mock a Black politician's name. The GOP had a field day with former President Barack Obama's name, especially Sen. Lamar Alexander (R–TN), who emphasized Obama's middle name "Hussein" in hopes of linking it (in his fellow racists' minds) to Iraq's Saddam Hussein.

More recently, many in the GOP — from Sarah Palin to Tucker Carlson — have flubbed up Vice President Kamala Harris's name, with Carlson, like Greene, resorting to "Whatever!" in mock stupidity after stuttering mispronunciations of "Kamala" (see second video below).

Some (on the right) might argue that having three names (like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Amy Coney Barrett), or names uncommon in the U.S. (like Mehmet Oz) can make it confusing for people to recall and say, but you can bet they have no problem remembering how to pronounce "Ku Klux Klan."

Marjorie Taylor Greene mangles Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's name.



Greene: "Who knows what her name is?" pic.twitter.com/CsnsDDlOZG — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 6, 2022

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com