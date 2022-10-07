It is Velma Dinkely's moment

Deep down, we all knew that Velma was always the star of Scooby Doo. Don't let the show's marketing or merchandise pull the wool over your eyes, folks. Without Velma, the occupants of the Mystery Machine wouldn't have earned the ire of would-be ghouls around the country. Scooby and Shaggy may have been the heart and soul of the show, but Velma was always the brains of the outfit.

In the Queer community, Velma has existed as something of an icon for decades. Earlier this week, Warner Brothers decided to make Velma a lesbian officially. However, that wasn't the only news that Ms. Dinkley was set to make this week.

In the video linked above, you can take a look at the trailer for a new Velma series from HBO Max. The show is squarely aimed at adults and stars Office alum Mindy Kaling as Hanna-Barbera's top super sleuth.

Sorry, Inch High Private Eye; you'll only ever be second best.