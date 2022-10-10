Cheetos statue unveiled in Canada, an homage to Cheetle, the orange dust's official name

Frito-Lay took the opportunity to honor Cheadle, a hamlet in Alberta, Canada, with a cheesy statue simply because it sounds like the trademark orange residue of Cheetos. Yes, that sticky cheese dust has a name, cheetle. The nearly 17-foot-tall statue depicts Cheetle-dusted fingertips holding a Cheetos Puffs. From the sounds of it, the Cheetle Hand Statue will be on display in Cheadle through November 4 at 400 Railway Avenue, and then will go on a Canadian tour.

"Cheadle is proud to be home to the Cheetle Hand Statue. Where else could the Cheetos brand honour the iconic Cheetle, if not here", said James Gosteli, President, Cheadle Community Club. "While our residents will be the first to see the unique monument, we can't wait for the rest of Canada to see it for themselves!"

Frito-Lay's press release