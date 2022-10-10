This might be the best home-grown commercial on the entire internet. It was created by the Vaucresson Sausage Company, a family-owned sausage company based in the heart of New Orleans. According to their website:

Vaucresson's Sausage Company is a third-generation business that makes authentic Creole products served in restaurants, grocery stores, and festivals throughout the New Orleans region. Since 1899, the Vaucresson family has produced their sausage products in the 7th ward of New Orleans. Vaucresson's Sausage Company is 100% family-owned and operated by Julie and Vance Vaucresson. They will be opening Vaucresson's Creole Cafè & Deli at 1800 St. Bernard Avenue NO, LA 70116 – a New Orleans favorite – in Spring 2022.

The newly released commercial features the company's family and crew and announces that their new restaurant—Vaucresson's Creole Café—is almost ready to open. And it does so it the most delightful of ways, with members of the Vaucresson Sausage Company family and crew singing and dancing and rapping about the new restaurant and all of its delicious offerings.

Go check out the video here, its vibe is infectious. And if you're in New Orleans, stop by the new café when it opens in mid-October. You can also check out the company's Instagram page to find more awesome videos and photos. If you want to order some of their goods—which include Creole hot sausage, Creole crawfish sausage, jerk chicken sausage, Creole Italian sausage, and more—they deliver. And if you want to know more about the history of the company, here's a great article, which also includes a recipe for Vance Vaucresson's Paneed Alligator Sausage Patty Over Cheese Grits. I really need to book a trip back home to Louisiana, pronto!