Vladimir Marugov, a Russian oligarch nicknamed the 'Sausage King', was killed in sauna with a crossbow by masked assailants, according to reports.

Detectives found the body of Mr Marugov, who owned some of Russia's largest meat-processing plants, in the sauna with a crossbow next to it.

The attack happened at Mr Marugov's countryside estate, about 40km (25 miles) outside the capital, Moscow, early on Monday morning, Russia's Investigative Committee (similar to the FBI in the US) reported.